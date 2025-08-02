A total of 15 wickets fell on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval in London. At the beginning of Day 2, India got bundled out for 224 with Gus Atkinson taking a five-wicket haul. Coming out to bowl, India gave a brilliant performance and bowled out the hosts for 247 after Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took four wickets each. At stumps, India's score read 75/2, leading by 52 runs as Yashasvi Jaiswal (51*) and Akash Deep (4*) remained unbeaten at the crease.

Despite a good show with the ball, there were some moments in the match, where India just displayed a lazy performance in the field. These lazy antics gave England big lifelines twice in the game.

The first instance of India's lazy fielding came when Akash Deep had almost trapped Ben Duckett after the ball touched his gloves and went up in the air. However, Washington Sundar and Sai Sudharsan, who were placed at the slip took some time before reacting as the ball touched the ground and India missed the chance to remove Duckett.

In the second example, Zak Crawley and Duckett got involved in a horrible mix-up and were about to get run out. However, Sudharsan, who was caught napping during this time, failed to grab the ball timely and England batters successfully saved themselves.

Duckett was later removed by pacer Akash Deep after he was caught behind by wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel for 43 runs off 38 balls.

During the celebration, he pumped his fist in front of Duckett, then wrapped his hand around his shoulder, smiling and exchanging a few words with the opener.

"I was just saying, many in my time, a lot of players, would have just dropped the elbow on him. I don't think I've ever seen a bowler do that after getting someone out. You see, he obviously has many words, and we've seen it within the series on both sides, but it was just different. You put your head down and walk off. Your job is done at that point. There's probably no need to sort of walk him off in that fashion," Former England captain Trescothick told the media.