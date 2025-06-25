The India vs England 1st Test, for the first four days, looked within the grasp of the Shubman Gill-led side. But on the final day, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley batted with domination in the first session to keep India under the pump. Duckett went on to score 149 as England chased down a target of 371 in Leeds. The match saw five Indians scoring centuries and yet the team ended up on the losing side. It was a harsh wake-up call for new captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir.

After the loss, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar suggested changes in the XI for the second Test that starts in Birmingham on July 2. "Whether Jasprit Bumrah is fit or not, I think Kuldeep Yadav has to come into the team. I do believe that he should come into the team for Shardul Thakur because the Birmingham pitch will be one where there will be just a little bit of help for the wrist spinner," Gavaskar told the broadcasters.

"If things don't go well in the second test, maybe Sai (Sudharsan) and Karun (Nair). I don't want to drop them at the moment. Then I'd also look at Washington (Sundar), so that it really gives you a more solid batting, and also get a little more variety as far the bowling is concerned."

Sunil Gavaskar analysed the reasons behind the loss.

"Full credit to England. Despite India having five centurions, they seemed to have that confidence. That is what made them take the final wickets. So that is where India also missed out because those extra runs could have made the difference. As far as the fielding was concerned, it's just not the catch but the out-fielding was pretty ordinary. Not Test class," he said on Sony Sports.

"Very good pitch to bat on so very tough to criticise the bowlers. Bumrah bowled so well. If he had somebody, keeping it bit tight, that would have been big help. But this is the first Test. Hopefully, lessons have been learned. There are eight days for the next match. "