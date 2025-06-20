Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar predicted a 3-1 win for the Shubman Gill-led side in the upcoming Test series against England. It will be a huge series for India who will be without the services of star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after they both retired from the format. As a result, a new-look batting unit is expected to feature in the first Test match starting Friday under the leadership of Gill. Sachin seemed confident about the Indian cricket team's chances in the Test series and the legendary batter had a huge prediction. "I have settled for 3-1 to India," Sachin told ESPN Cricinfo.

Sachin feels that right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah will be the strike bowler for the visitors in the upcoming England tour for the five-match series.

A new era beckons for India in the Test format as the modern-day giants gear up for their first assignment without the prized batting bigwigs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill, India's youngest Test captain, has taken the baton from Rohit to guide the nation to success and challenge for the World Test Championship mace.

During India's training session in Beckenham, Kent's second home venue, Bumrah displayed his unparalleled mastery in the art of pace bowling. With the ball in his hand, Bumrah showed signs of breaking the notion of requiring assistance from the surface to wreak havoc.

Speaking on Jasprit Bumrah's importance on the England tour, Sachin Tendulkar told the media, "I think the bowling attack, a lot will depend on Bumrah and how the other guys support him. Bumrah, without any doubt, is going to be our strike bowler. Along with that, how the rest of the guys that I have experienced, Prasidh has been in good form. Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, and Nitesh Reddy would be the supporting bowlers. Harshit Rana, I might be missing out a few names, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav. I feel the attack is a balanced attack. I am hopeful that we will do something nice."

Bumrah's utilisation will remain limited throughout the five Tests in England. During the announcement of India's squad for the upcoming Test tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed Bumrah was advised not to contest in consecutive Tests as part of his workload management. The precaution around Bumrah's usage stems from a stress reaction in the back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January.

He missed India's victory campaign in the Champions Trophy and returned to action for the Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded IPL. Before leaving for England, head coach Gautam Gambhir revealed that they have yet to take a call on which Tests India will field Bumrah in the playing XI.

