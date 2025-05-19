The debate surrounding India's next Test captain is heating up, especially with a five-Test series against England approaching hard and fast. Rohit Sharma's Test retirement has opened the door for a new captain who can take the team forward heading into the next World Test Championship (WTC) points table. Shubman Gill is currently leading the race ahead of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, as per multiple reports. However, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels Gill isn't the right option considering the presence of Bumrah.

Bumrah's fitness issues is a major factor behind Gill's likely elevation. Bumrah has had a long history of injuries, most recently during the fifth and final Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year.

However, Manjrekar feels Bumrah should be in charge of the team regardless of how many games he plays in England.

"Has Bumrah said he won't captain India? Or has he ruled himself out of the England series? Then why are we discussing who will captain India?" Manjrekar wrote.

"If Bumrah's availability because of injuries is the issue, didn't we have Rohit captain India in just 3 off the 5 Tests in Aus recently? Availability can't be the be all & end all, deservability far more important. Especially in Tests," he added in another post.

India's next assignment is a five-match series against England, starting June 20 at Leeds.

On the contorary, former India coach Ravi Shastri says Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are ideal candidates to captain India in the Test format, given that they have age on their side and already have the experience of leading IPL sides.

Shastri also feels that Jasprit Bumrah would have been an obvious choice for the leadership role in the traditional format but for his fitness issues, the pacer should be protected from the additional burden.

"See for me, Jasprit would have been the obvious choice after Australia. But I don't want Jasprit to be made captain and then you lose him as a bowler," Shastri said on the latest episode of the ICC Review with Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan.

(With PTI Inputs)