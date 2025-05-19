India skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, leaving thousands of fans heartbroken. Taking to Instagram, the right-handed opener broke the news to the fans as he bowed out of the game after playing 67 Tests and scoring 4301 runs. Rohit's retirement from Test cricket also sparked a debate about India's new captain in the longest format. Not only Rohit, but star batter Virat Kohli also called time on his Test career, ahead of the upcoming five-match series against England.

Rohit had forgettable outings in both Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and the Tests against New Zealand at home. However, his contributions to the Indian Test team as an opener cannot be ignored as over the years, Rohit played many match-winning knocks.

Recently, former England all-rounder Moeen Ali lauded Rohit and called him a "natural player". However, he also stated that the 38-year-old star should have worked on his fitness just like Kohli.

“Rohit was a more natural player in terms of, like, amazing to watch. Like a proper gift given to him. When I say natural, everything looks a lot smoother. He was a top player. There was a period of time where he was probably the most talented player in the world, naturally," Moeen, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, said on the Beard Before Wicket podcast.

"Like probably didn't do the work in terms of fitness and stuff as Virat but still as effective. Would probably hit the ball further," he added.

Rohit called time on his Test career after an illustrious career spanning 67 games, which saw him score 4,301 runs including 12 centuries and 18 half-tons.

Earlier, former India head coach Ravi Shastri also opened up on the time when he pushed Rohit as an opener, which went on to become a historic move.

"Batting at four, five, this guy used to get bored. Then I started dwelling on the fact, why is he so successful in one-day cricket? He likes to be out there early," Shastri said in the ICC Review.

"I said, if he can go out there and do it, he has got enough time on his hands to play the quicks. He's got the shots against the quicks, to take them on. The field is up, so Test cricket might be a honeymoon for him if he starts embracing it," added Shastri.

