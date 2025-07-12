Rishabh Pant batted with pain throughout the first session on Day 3 of the third India vs England Test, regularly troubled Ben Stokes and Co. and looked set for his third century in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. But it was not to be on Saturday as he was run out by Ben Stokes. KL Rahul at the non-striker's end, and batting on 98, appeared to call Pant for a single off Shoaib Bashir's bowling. The India wicketkeeper-batter was slow off the blocks as Ben Stokes effected a brilliant run out with a direct throw.

"It was not needed. I don't know whether it was Rishabh or KL who wanted that run. Things were going so smoothly. Rishabh will be disappointed with that," Cheteshwar Pujara said in the commentary box after the dismissal.

Ben Stokes aims and fires at the stumps and Rishabh Pant is out! pic.twitter.com/Z9JWwV9aS4 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2025

"It was phenomenal from Stokes. He understood Pant could be the man in danger in the spur of the moment, and he spun around and hit the stumps. That was fantastic cricket. Great presence of mind."

"There is an opening now for England to come back and regroup. If India had not lost a wicket in that session you go in and shoulders are down. There is some encouragement now to come back out refreshed and see if they can make further inroads. Rahul's job is to keep batting on," said Shastri on Sky Sports' broadcast.

Mel Jones, the former Australia women's cricketer, was in also in praise of Stokes pulling off that moment of brilliance. "That was Stokes at his absolute best - his mind was on how to break this partnership. He can put all that aside and be in the moment to do something like that. That is why he is one of the best leaders around."

With England having an opening to capitalise on in post lunch session, Mel opined on who should take the ball first for the hosts'. "For me, you are now into the all-rounders. This is the time you have to step in. I always tend to think Stokes can do something with the ball, and if you give Archer a spell, see how the pitch responds and go from there."