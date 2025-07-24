Rishabh Pant's injury does paint a grim picture for Team India after the first day's play in the 4th Test at Manchester. The wicket-keeper batter incurred a serious injury while trying to execute a reverse-sweep. Though concrete updates on Pant's injury are still awaited, it does look like the batter's return in the ongoing Test will be difficult. England spinner Liam Dawson, who replaced the injured Shoaib Bashir in the 4th Test, expressed serious concerns over the Indian wicket-keeper batter's injury, saying he doesn't think Pant would be back in this match.

“Hope he's alright. Didn't look great, that. Obviously, thoughts with him. He's a big player for them. I don't think we'll see him again in this game,” said Dawson.

India batter B Sai Sudharsan was also asked about Pant's injury in the press conference on Wednesday. He admitted that the team would probably need to bat with patience as they would be a batter short.

“Obviously, he was batting really well. We will miss a batter if he doesn't come back again. So it will definitely have consequences, but at the same time, the batters we have batting right now, and there are a few more all-rounders inside,” said Sudharsan.

“So we will try and give our best and bat long so that we negotiate that loss well,” he added.

In the press conference, Dawson was also chuffed about being back in England colours and contributing to the team's cause.

“It was nice to contribute to the team early on. I've said to a few people that the age I'm at, I thought Test cricket was gone. To be back involved is really cool and I've got to try and enjoy each day that I get.

“Test cricket is completely different to domestic cricket so to get that wicket was a nice relief coming back into it. It's a big day tomorrow, hopefully I'll get a couple more. It's one wicket, I've done nothing special,” said Dawson in the post-day press conference.

India ended day one at 264 for four with fifties from Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan.

Dawson said he felt nervous before taking the field at Old Trafford.

“I knew what to expect coming into it for a second time so that helped to understand what it's going to be like. But Test cricket is hard, you'll have good and bad days. The biggest thing for me is I understood what to expect whereas before, I didn't really.

“Of course, I was nervous. I had not played for a number of years. But nerves are a good thing; the older you get and the more you play, you learn how to manage those nerves,” said the left-arm spinner who is playing in only his third Test.

