Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels Rishabh Pant has all the qualities to become a commentator after he is done playing cricket. Karthik backed his statement while highlighting Pant's antics on the stump mic during the course of the 1st Test against England in Leeds. Pant kept fans glued to their seats with his aggressive batting as he smashed centuries in both the innings of the match. There's never a dull moment when Pant is on the field as he was also at his chirpy best on the stump mic.

Reacting to his witty remarks on the stump mic, Karthik remarked that Pant is already an unofficial commentator, adding that he will eventually take up there jobs.

"Viru paaji (Virender Sehwag) used to sing a lot while batting, but Pant is a commentator in himself. I think he will take our jobs eventually, he is doing our job. He is having fun when he is batting, he has a method as well. At times he is justifying what he is doing to his batting partner, because at times, just like us, the partner is thinking, 'Arre bhai, yeh kya kar raha hai' (Brother, what are you doing?). He's like trying to explain that all is well, I know what I am doing," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Karthik also suggested that Pant can walk into this team as a pure batter.

"I think at the start, he took on a lot more risk than what he needed to, and was talking to himself, and after that, there was a different Rishabh Pant. He calmed himself down. He can walk into this Indian team easily as a pure batter, no one will raise an eyelid," he added.

India are on the backfoot in the match, with England easing their way to the 371-run target.

Resuming at 21/0 on Tuesday morning, England steadily built on their platform and went into lunch at 117 without loss, needing a further 254 runs for victory and a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.

Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett batted with composure and control, blunting the Indian attack.