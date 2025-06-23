Rishabh Pant is finally back in his groove after a lean patch with the bat. After a good outing in Test series in Australia, the wicketkeeper-batter had a forgettable show in the Indian Premier League 2025. However, he concluded the season with a superb century. Pant has now carried his touch from there to England. In the ongoing first Test against the Three Lions in Leeds, the southpaw scored 134 runs off 178 balls in the first innings. He hit 12 fours and six sixes during his knock.

Impressed by Pant's knock, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was full of praises for him. "Superb, superb, superb. Absolutely terrific by the young man," said Gavaskar as Pant raced to his century.

Around six months ago, Pant was slammed by Gavaskar on-air for playing a rash shot and losing his wicket at during India's Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"Stupid! Stupid! Stupid! You've got two fielder there and you still go for that. You've missed the previous shot and look where you've been caught. You've caught at deep third man. That is throwing away your wicket. Not in the situation that India was. You have to understand the situation as well. You cannot say that is your natural game. I am sorry that is not your natural game. That is a stupid shot," Gavaskar had said on ABC Sport.

Now that Gavaskar was mighty impressed by Pant, ex-India player Cheteshwar Pujara asked the batter how does he feel on the "stupid, stupid, stupid" remark being turned into "Superb, superb, superb".

"Feeling toh wohi hai jo aapko hai iss samay. (I have the same feelings as you)," he told to a happy Pujara. "It feels really good that I have been able to work on my shortcomings and convert the setbacks into comebacks. That was always my thought process. I felt that I wasn't up to the mark on a certain aspect but luckily I was able to change it. By working hard, focussing well and adding a layer of discipline to my game. So that's been exciting for me," said Pant on Sony Sports.