India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant put on yet another entertaining show with the bat, hitting a quickfire 65 off 58 balls on Day 4 of the second Test against England in Birmingham. Pant smashed three towering sixes and eight fours during his stay in the middle, breaking the record for most Test sixes hit by a batter in an away country. He took his tally to 24 sixes in England, surpassing England captain Ben Stokes' tally of 21 sixes in South Africa.

Pant, who walked in to bat at no. 5, smashed Josh Tongue for 10 runs in three balls. While he defended the first ball after KL Rahul's dismissal, Pant pulled the next ball for a four to get off the mark. On the very next ball, he smashed him for a six over mid-off.

However, a hilarious incident took place in the 34th over. Pant, while trying to hit Tongue for another six, lost his bat in the process after completely missing his swing. The bat ended up at square leg, leaving commentators and the crowd in splits. India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who were sitting on the dressing room balcony, were also spotted having a laugh about the same.

Big swing no ding from Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/bJ489vvEYb — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 5, 2025

The swashbuckler received an unprecedented lifeline after he came charging out of his crease to take the aerial route. He didn't get the elevation and dispatched it straight to Zak Crawley at mid-off, who tried to grab it but failed to hold on, leaving Stokes in dismay.

Pant punished England in the next over by sweeping the ball over backwards square for his second six of the day. After lunch, Pant brought up his fifty with a single and then lofted the ball cleanly for his third towering six. Engand's frontline spinner, Shoaib Bashir, removed Pant for the second time in the second Test by luring him to send the ball into Ben Duckett's hands.