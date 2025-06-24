Day 5 of the ongoing first Test between India and England is going to be a thrilling contest in Leeds. On Day 4, India got a brilliant score of 364 in their second innings, courtesy of centuries from Rishabh Pant (118) and KL Rahul (137). India set a target of 371 for England and the hosts ended the day at 21/0, needing 350 runs more to win on the final day. As the fans gear up for a thrilling final day, the weather of Leeds is grabbing all the limelight with the rain threat looming large.

According to Accuweather, it is going to be a cold and windy day in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24. There are 84 per cent chances of heavy rainfall during the day and the match is expected to face a lot of delay.

It is highly expected that Leeds will experience some showers at 9 AM (1:30 PM IST). It is also stated that the rain is likely to stop during the match time, i.e. 11 AM (3:30 PM IST) but is expected to return by 2 PM (6:30 PM IST).

NDTV's Boria Majumdar also confirmed that the dark cloud hovered in Leeds at 7 AM (11:30 AM IST). This is not a pleasing sight as usually the weather in Leeds in quite sunny and warm by 7 AM.

The interruption can play a major role in deciding the fate of the first Test between India and England.

Meanwhile, England's former pace spearhead Stuart Broad has put the tag of "favourites" on India to stand triumphant against his former side on day five of an enthralling series opener at Headingley.

With the threat of the new ball looming, Broad believes it will be decisive for England to see off the threat to stay in the race. Despite a way of escape for the hosts, Broad sees India ahead in the race, considering they need just 10 opportunities to walk out of Headingley with a 1-0 advantage.

"Getting through that new ball period is going to be key for England tomorrow. I think India have to be favourites on a day five pitch. They only need to create 10 opportunities, and they need to take their catches. They have to be favourites," Broad said on Sky Sports.

(With ANI Inputs)