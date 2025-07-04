England cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith hammered India pacer Prasidh Krishna for 23 runs in the 32nd over of England's first innings in the ongoing 2nd Test in Edgbaston on Day 3. Smith slammed four 4s and a solitary six in the over, taking Krishna to the cleaners after Mohammed Siraj gave India a dream start with two valuable wickets. According to a social media post, Krishna now holds the record for the worst economy rate (minimum 500 balls) in the history of Test cricket. So far, Krishna has conceded at more than five runs per over in his Test career.

The previous record was held by Bangladesh's Shahadat Hossain, who conceded 3,731 runs in 38 matches at an economy rate of 4.16. Hossain represented Bangladesh between 2005 and 2015.

Social media users were extremely critical of Krishna's performance, and highlighted this stat. However, NDTV couldn't verify this stat.

Here's how internet reacted:

In 148yrs of Test Cricket



Prasidh Krishna Now Holds the Record of Worst Eco.rate in Test format (min 500 balls)



#ENGvIND — (@Shebas_10dulkar) July 4, 2025

1 like = 1 sl...p

1 rt = 100 sl...ps



Prasidh krishna should be dropped from both karnataka and indian squad pic.twitter.com/OhXxrqi6wz — (@screwgauge77) July 4, 2025

Prasidh Krishna has such a negative aura ..that the moment he comes i get depressed — Arnab (@dasarnabece) July 3, 2025

Prasidh Krishna bhai ek toh wicket le le kam se kam..#INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/jJlbBHnB9Q — Dogesh (@dogesh_bhai) July 4, 2025

Earlier, Siraj took two wickets in two balls, including dismissing England captain Ben Stokes for a golden duck, as India strengthened their grip on the second Test.

England started the third day on 77-3, still a mammoth 510 runs behind India's first-innings 567 built on captain Shubman Gill's superb 269.

They now looked to Joe Root (18 not out) and Harry Brook (30 not out), the world's two top-ranked Test batsmen, to narrow the deficit.

But in just Friday's second over, Root (22) glanced at fast bowler Siraj only to be caught down the legside by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

And the very next ball, Stokes was undone by a superb rising delivery from Siraj he could only edge to Pant, with England now 84-5.

(With AFP Inputs)