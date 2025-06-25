Shubman Gill's initiation as Indian cricket team Test captain began with a reality check as the side lost the first Test of a five-match series against England by 5 wickets on Tuesday. Despite as many as five players slamming tons, India could not get over the line on the final day. The lower order failed, multiple catches were dropped, bowlers could not scalp wickets at regular intervals on the final as India conceded a 1-0 lead to England.

England opener Ben Duckett hit the most defining century of his career, exposing an out-of-depth Indian attack as England comfortably chased down a tricky target of 371 to win the opening Test. Duckett's 149 off 170 balls with 21 fours and an audacious reverse-swept six off Ravindra Jadeja, along with Zak Crawley's 65 in an opening stand of 188, followed by Joe Root's composed 53 and Jamie Smith's cheeky 44 made the chase look much easier than it actually was.

Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar analysed the reasons behind the loss.

"Full credit to England. Despite India having five centurions, they seemed to have that confidence. That is what made them take the final wickets. So that is where India also missed out because those extra runs could have made the difference. As far as the fielding was concerned, it's just not the catch but the out-fielding was pretty ordinary. Not Test class," he said on Sony Sports.

"Very good pitch to bat on so very tough to criticise the bowlers. Bumrah bowled so well. If he had somebody, keeping it bit tight, that would have been big help. But this is the first Test. Hopefully, lessons have been learned. There are eight days for the next match. "

Gavaskar advised the players to shun optional practice.

"Next couple of days you can take off, but now seriously get into practice. Leave this optional practice aside. You have come here to play for India. So, you practice in a way so that you will give yourself the best," he said.

"I mean Cheteshwar Pujara has been part of the optional team. I know when he has opted to bat there have been people who have said, 'What are your doing?' including the coaching staff. I have been some of the coaching staff, not this one, Cheteshwar was not part of this team, they have said, 'Can't you have a break or something?'"