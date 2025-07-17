Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra believes that no discussion over Mohammed Siraj's workload management is 'not fair' ahead of the 4th Test encounter against England. There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Jasprit Bumrah's workload with BCCI making it clear ahead of the Test series that he will no be playing all the matches. Chopra pointed out that although Siraj bowls a lot of overs but his workload management is hardly spoken about in contrast to his other teammates.

"He works very hard. He bowls a lot of overs. Interestingly enough, no one is talking about him, and you feel it's not fair that you talk about everyone, but not about him. However, he gives his 100 percent. Whenever he comes to bowl, he bowls wholeheartedly and runs in fast," he said on YouTube.

Meanwhile, former England all-rounder Moeen Ali sees shades of Virat Kohli in Shubman Gill's aggressive on-field demeanour, but feels the India batter's approach during the Lord's Test may have triggered a stronger response from the hosts.

Gill has been quite aggressive during the series, and his conduct at Edgbaston mirrored Kohli's famous century celebration at the same venue in 2018.

"My take is, it's fine. I think he's just trying to be competitive in front of a fight and very similar to Virat, I think it's fine," Moeen, currently featuring for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Global Super League (GSL), said during an interaction on Wednesday.

"But then, obviously the other team, what you've done is, I think you've actually brought out the best of England and the fight and that beast England can be.

"And I think it's a different side of England. They've shown all the players that it's great for the series to win. I don't know why it's getting criticised."

(WIth PTI inputs)