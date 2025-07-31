The India vs England Test series is now set to end with the fifth and final match starting on Thursday. Kuldeep Yadav, who has remained on the bench so far in the tour, is still not a certainity for the match that is set to be played at Kennington Oval, London. The surface at the venue is known for assisting spinners in the latter part of the game but the impressive performance of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, two spin-bowling all-rounders, might see Kuldeep sit out once again.

While speaking about it, former India player Sanjay Manjrekar said that picking Kuldeep in the playing XI is a "no-brainer". Since both Jadeja and Sundar have performed well, especially in the 4th Test, Manjrekar said that Shardul Thakur should be dropped to make way for Kuldeep.

"Sometimes you might think you get carried away with the batting form of batters because who could have thought that Washy could be a possible No. 5 in a Test match? And Jadeja as No. 6, almost batting like a pure batter. But India will have to start trusting their batting line-up despite Rishabh Pant not being a part of it. And Kuldeep Yadav will have to come back. There have been so many moments in this series where you would have imagined Kuldeep being part of the Indian bowling attack," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

"We have talked about the moments when India could make a difference and win a game. And that's where Kuldeep Yadav could have been really handy. So, he comes in, and Shardul Thakur sits out. But here is what I am hearing. You might see Shardul Thakur playing, and this comes from people who know the Indian coach well. But for me, it [Kuldeep playing] is a no-brainer."

On the other hand, England captain Ben Stokes is set to miss the fifth and final Test vs India due to a shoulder injury. England vice-captain Ollie Pope will be leading the side in Stokes' absence.

The other England players to miss out are spinner Liam Dawson and pacers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse.