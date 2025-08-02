India pacer Mohammed Siraj gave an exemplary performance on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval in London. After India got bundled out for 224, courtesy of a five-wicket haul from Gus Atkinson, Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took four wickets each as the visitors bounced back in style. As a result, England were bowled out for 247. Siraj's dismissals included the likes of Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith as he surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar in a big feat.

The four-wicket haul against England completed Siraj's 118 wickets in Tests. Apart from this, he also took 71 wickets in ODIs and 14 wickets in T20Is. In total, he has now got 203 wickets in international cricket. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar took 201 international wickets.

This was also Siraj's sixth four-wicket haul in England. He surpassed the record of Jasprit Bumrah, who took five four-wicket hauls in England. Among Asians, only former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis took six four-fers in England and took 45 wickets.

Talking about the match, India was put to the field first by England and bundled out for 224. Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) put up a half-century partnership for the seventh wicket, which was the most notable contribution. Gus Atkinson (5/33) and Josh Tongue (3/57) were the top bowlers for England.

In England's first innings, Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 92-run stand. After both openers were dismissed at the score of 129 runs, there was a batting collapse triggered by Krishna (4/62) and Siraj (4/83). Harry Brook (53 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six) did score a half-century, but could not prevent England from getting dismissed for just 247 runs, giving England a slender 23-run lead.

At the end of the day's play, India was 75/2, with Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten. They lead by 52 runs.

(With ANI Inputs)