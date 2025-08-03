Team India clearly dominated the proceedings on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval in London. In the first session, Yashasvi Jaiswal and nightwatchman Akash Deep's 107-run partnership troubled England bowlers. Akash even brought up his maiden half-century before getting dismissed for 66. Later in the day, all-rounders Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja took and hit their respective half-centuries. However, it was Sundar's brilliant and powerful hitting, which included four sixes, that grabbed everyone's attention.

On Day 5 of the previous Test, when India were playing for a draw and Jadeja and Sundar had rejected Ben Stokes' request to declare the innings, in order to bring up their centuries, the English players started sledging the Indian duo.

Batter Harry Brook was even heard saying, "If you wanted a hundred, you should have batted like that earlier." Team England received severe criticism for their on-field behaviour and former India coach Ravi Shastri felt that Sundar's carnage with the bat in the fifth Test was a result of the last match's frustration.

When Sundar was hitting the England bowlers for sixes, Sky Sports broadcaster Ian Ward, who was commentating with Shastri said, "Harry Brook told him to bat quickly to get his hundred in the last Test."

Replying to this, Shastri said, "He is now saying Let me get my hundred and then I will show you."

Mohammed Siraj castled Zak Crawley with a brilliant yorker to leave England on 50/1 in 13.5 overs at stumps on day three of fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test against India at The Oval.

India dominated most of day three's play - Akash Deep hitting an entertaining 66, his first Test fifty and was followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal making 118, his sixth Test century. Jaiswal's knock of 118 came off 164 balls, laced with 14 fours and two sixes, held immense value as it came in front of his parents and elder brother present in the stadium's stands, which also had ODI captain Rohit Sharma seeing the proceedings.

(With IANS Inputs)