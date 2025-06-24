Former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has hailed wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's audacious century in the second innings at Leeds against England, saying that there is an " element of a sharp cricket brain" behind Pant's batting. Pant and KL's second-innings centuries put India in a dominant position as the second innings lead swelled over 300, setting up for an exciting finish on the final day at Leeds. While KL's ton was much more calm, composed and defined by technique, Pant delivered box-office cricket with his aggressive brand of batting.

According to Sky Sports, Shastri said Pant's knock has given India a lot of food for thought.

"There is plenty of food for thought, but India will be very happy after a technical masterpiece from Rahul and the flamboyance and exuberance that you can imagine from Pant."

"People say Pant's batting defies logic, but there is an element of a sharp cricket brain behind it. He knows when to counterattack," he added.

Shastri said Pant could have had a double-digit of Test centuries had he converted his seven dismissals in 90s to triple figures.

Coming to the match, at Tea, India were 298/4, with KL Rahul (120*) and Karun Nair (4*) unbeaten. Pant scored 118 runs in the second innings, his second ton in the match, and consolidated the innings with a crucial 195-run partnership with KL Rahul.

India started the second session at 153/3, with Pant (31*) and KL (72*) unbeaten. The duo launched a brilliant counter-attack against English bowling, taking them to their respective centuries, with Pant dismissed for 118 in 140 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes.

India ended the first session at 153/3, with vice-captain Rishabh Pant (31*) and KL Rahul (72*) unbeaten.

Despite Carse striking early, removing Shubman for just eight and sinking India to 92/3, Team India managed to give themselves a solid platform to go all guns out blazing for the remainder of the match, but not without giving England some chances.

The final session on day three was cut short due to rain. Rahul was joined by skipper Shubman Gill, who was unbeaten on 6*. India ended at 90/2.

England started the second session at 327/5, with Harry Brook (57*) and Jamie Smith (29*) unbeaten. Brook continued his counter-attack, while Smith (40 in 52 balls, with five fours and a six), Chris Woakes (38 in 55 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Brydon Cwefarse (22 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) also piled up useful scores.

Brook missed out on his century, scoring 99 in 112 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes, with Prasidh Krishna getting him caught by Shardul Thakur at deep backwards square leg. A 55-run stand between Woakes and Carse took England past the 400-run mark, and they threatened to surpass India's first innings total before Jasprit Bumrah came in clutch.

Bumrah (5/83) and Prasidh Krishna (3/128) were the top bowlers as England was bowled out for 465.

England kickstarted the first session of the day at 209/3, with Ollie Pope (100*) and Brook (0*) unbeaten. While Prasidh struck early to remove Pope (106 in 137 balls, with 14 fours), Brook stitched a 51-run stand with skipper Ben Stokes (20 in 52 balls) and a 73-run stand with Smith, taking England well beyond the 300-run mark at session end. A century by Ollie Pope (106 in 137 balls, with 14 fours) and fifty from Ben Duckett (62 in 94 balls, with nine fours) on day two served as valuable contributions as well.

