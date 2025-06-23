KL Rahul was picture of composure on Monday. Even as Rishabh Pant rocked and rolled at the other end, KL Rahul (120 batting) was rewarded for his indefatigable resistance as he constructed a classic hundred to power India to a dominant 298 for four at tea on the fourth day and stretch their overall lead to 304 runs. Rahul looked calm, composed and self-assured at the other end, helping India swell the lead brick by brick, even as Pant seemed to tone down his attacking approach and blocked without any difficulty. Luck too smiled on Rahul as Harry Brook dropped him at gully after the batter tried to steer a quick Josh Tongue delivery.

At the other end, Rishabh Pant became only the second wicketkeeper in the game's history to score hundreds in both innings of a Test, guiding the visitors to a position of strength in the series-opener against England. Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina lauded both batters.

What a statement by #KLRahul & #RishabhPant!

Centuries in the 2nd innings when it mattered the most

Pure class, grit & intent on display! Keep going boys, big series ahead! #ENGvIND #TestCricket #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/5ZzkHhOh9p — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 23, 2025

Former captain Nasser Hussain and decorated speedster Stuart Broad were left enchanted by "elegant" India star KL Rahul's batting "masterclass" in English conditions on day four of the opening Test at Headingley. Rahul has inflicted malicious damage to England at Headingley with his composed demeanour and picture-perfect strokeplay in the second innings. While Pant has bustled about his business at the other end in patches, Rahul has remained unfazed, leaving the deliveries in the corridor of uncertainty and punishing the ones that landed in his arc.

"He is so elegant. Even when a ball goes past the outside edge, it doesn't faze him too much. If you want to learn how to bat in English conditions, he is giving you a masterclass," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

Rahul notched up his fifty and kept relying on his robust defense to ensure India remained unscathed after captain Shubman Gill chopped the ball into the timber. Fortune stood by his side when he steered the ball straight into Harry Brook, who fumbled on the opportunity and allowed Rahul a breather.

"He has driven the ball so beautifully, but last night, I really enjoyed the field Stokes operated with by leaving mid-off completely open. He had a square extra-cover and tempted Rahul to drive straighter," Broad said.

When the pitch started to misbehave, Rahul kept his eyes glued to the ball till the last moment and weathered puzzling deliveries to remain unbeaten on 72 at the stroke of lunch. On the other hand, Pant stayed true to his natural aggressive intent but eventually gave in to his survival instincts.

Pant was struck on the pads while attempting to scoop the ball. A faint edge saved him from being dismissed, and from then on, he adapted to the policy of the artificial sedation of his instincts to ensure the partnership saw the light after the first session. After lunch was called, India hammered 153/3 on the board, enjoying a promising lead of 159.

"Dinesh Karthik summed up this Rahul-Pant partnership pretty well when he said classical music from one end and hip-hop from the other. The hip-hop, Pant, has toned it down after a [frenzied] period. He had a word with himself and has got into his innings now. He has a relatively sensible head on, and Rahul has always had a sensible head on," Hussain said while reflecting on Pant and Rahul's partnership.

