Ravichandran Ashwin's analysis of the India vs England Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was a pleasure to hear. While, as a player, he was always the one to have a thinking head when it came to outplaying rivals, off the field, Ashwin has shown a knack to be an eagle-eyed cricket expert, who does not miss anything. Same was the case when he analysed the memorable 5th Test at The Oval. While he had some very good things to say about the series, Ashwin also talked about the imprefection.

"I want to talk about another imperfection in this series. There's a Tamil saying that loosely translates to 'Your karma will affect you almost instantly'. What you sow is what you reap," Ashwin said on Ash Ki Baat.

"After the last Test, there were questions asked about the injury to Pant. Gautam Gambhir said that such injuries need a substitution. And when Stokes was asked about this response, he simply brushed it away, calling it a joke. I am a big fan of Stokes' cricketing abilities and his attitude. But he can think and then reply.

"Chris Woakes walked in with his shoulder tucked inside his sweater. And was ready to give his life to win the game for his team, and almost did it too. He had the game awareness to run and give the strike to Atkinson Hats off to Chris Woakes. Remarkable attitude, and a remarkable way to step out for your team, and put your body on the line putting his body on the line"

Ashwin also referred to a quote by England captain Michael Vaughan in the need for rules to evolve.

“Michael Vaughan said this is one area where the game can evolve. Substitutions should be allowed. All I'm saying is: show a little empathy for the other team. Stokes should have considered what it would be like if a player of Rishabh Pant's calibre was in his team and got injured. Wouldn't you want a substitution? Wouldn't that be fair? You are free to share your opinion — but using words like ‘joke' and ‘ridiculous' isn't respectful. Think before you speak. Karma hits instantly," he said.