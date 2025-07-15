Jasprit Bumrah not just performed with the ball but also the bat in the third India vs England Test at Lord's. Batting at No. 10, Bumrah lasted 54 balls and combined with Ravindra Jadeja to take India close to a 193-run target. However, despite that fight, India lost the match by 22 runs and are trailing 1-2 in the series. The fourth test in Manchester, that starts on July 23, is a must-win one for India if the Shubman Gill-led side are to level the series and then have a shot at winning it.

There is much intrigue on whether Bumrah will play the match or not. Ahead of the series, it was announced by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar that Bumrah will play only three matches as part of his workload management. After the Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, Bumrah had been missing from action for a long time due to injury. Bumrah was rested from the second Test in Birmingham.

However, former India coach and captain Anil Kumble said that Bumrah should play the next two Tests. "I would certainly, if I'm a part of that group, I would certainly push Bumrah to play the next game because that's crucial. If he doesn't play and then you lose the Test match, that's it. The series is done and dusted," Kumble said on JioHotstar.

"I think Bumrah should play both the Test matches. I know he said, 'I'm only going to play three'. We have a long break after this. You don't need to play the home series. You can take a break if you want. But Bumrah should be playing the next."

Meanwhile, speaking on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the fourth Test, India captain Shubman Gill has said: "You will get to know about it soon."

At Lord's India experienced one of their most heartbreaking losses in Test cricket despite a resilient half-century by Ravindra Jadeja and a solid supporting act played by tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Team India missed out on a 193-run chase, falling short by 22 runs after a brilliant fight from a troublesome situation of 82/7.