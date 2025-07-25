Jasprit Bumrah limped off the field in a latest blow to the Indian cricket team during Day 3 of the fourth Test encounter against England. Bumrah bowled just one over with the second new ball in the post-lunch session before making his way back to the dressing room. Fans were left concerned as the star pacer did not return to the field as Mohammed Siraj and Anshul Kamboj continue the proceedings. Bumrah was seen sitting with his teammates near the boundary line as Ravi Shastri revealed that he twisted his ankle while coming down the stairs and the physio had to strap up his left ankle.

"He is shaking his head there. Don't think he is too pleased. That is the left ankle. He twisted his ankle coming down the stairs," Shastri said on commentary.

"He changed his boots as well. I noticed that when he did bowl that one over, he had a pair of boots that were blue and white, very different to what I see here," former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting added.

"He definitely doesn't look comfortable; that is his landing foot. If he has his ankle strapped, he probably needs a bigger boot size there. Also, what I am hearing now is that although he is out on the field, Bumrah will not be allowed to bowl till after tea. Now that's another big problem, which means India will have to look at spin pretty quickly, and that too Washington Sundar," Shastri concluded.

However, Bumrah did come back to the field and bowled a few overs after Tea.

India already suffered a massive blow in this match when Rishabh Pant was hit on his foot by a delivery from Chris Woakes. Although he went on to score a half-century, Pant was ruled out of wicket-keeping duties and Dhruv Jurel was keeping wickets for India instead.