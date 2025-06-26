Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra questioned the decision to not keep Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the Test series against England a 'secret'. Following India's loss against England in the first Test match in Leeds, Chopra said that the Indian team management should not have revealed the fact that Bumrah will not be playing all five Test matches in the series. Ahead of the series, head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar made it clear that Bumrah will be playing three Test matches and four if the required.

"Bumrah said he will play three matches only, and I am thinking whether it was required to publicize it. Why was it not kept a secret? We don't announce our team as well. So why was it necessary to reiterate it repeatedly before the start of the tour that he would play three matches only? Let them guess. You play whichever Tests you wish," he said on YouTube.

Chopra further explained that the knowledge of Bumrah not playing all the matches can help England in preparing pitches accordingly.

"You have played one, and you know you can play only two of the remaining four matches, which is not a good thing. If you play the second as well, you will play one of three. So, suddenly, the opposition gets into a great frame of mind that Bumrah, your biggest strength, is also not there. You can prepare pitches accordingly," he observed.

Former cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri believes India should think twice before resting world number one Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test against England after succumbing to a five-wicket defeat at Headingley.

On the final day of the pulsating fixture on Tuesday, England gunned down a 371-run target to pull off their second-highest successful chase in Test cricket. Bumrah served as the driving force in India's seemingly toothless attack, with sizzling figures of 5/83 in the first innings.

During India's 371-run defence, Bumrah lost his magic and went wicketless. After the conclusion of the contest, head coach Gautam Gambhir declared that the management won't budge from Bumrah's three-match utilisation.

Shastri warned the Indian camp to think twice before resting Bumrah in the second Test at Birmingham, which begins on July 2.

"If he (Bumrah) was looking at a rest, you may have to think twice. If you don't have him and then go 2-0 down, it could be an uphill task," Shastri said on Sky Sports.

(With ANI inputs)