Former England cricketer Moeen Ali heaped praise on India's Mohammed Siraj for his remarkable performance in the recently concluded series against England and said the bowler has made big strides towards being a complete bowler in international cricket. The England tour marked one of Siraj's finest outings in Test cricket, topping the wicket-charts with 23 wickets and running throughout the series like a warrior for over 185 overs, undeterred, never tired. While the pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah played only three Tests owing to his workload management, it was Siraj who unleashed his 'Miyan Magic' when his beloved 'Jassi Bhai' needed some rest.

"Siraj has been outstanding in the England series. The energy, aggression, and consistency he brings with the ball is world-class. He's matured into a genuine match-winner for India, and it's always a challenge for batsmen facing him," stated Moeen Ali to ANI.

"What impresses me most is his ability to control the ball. He has got a big heart and never backs down -- that is what makes him so special. Credit to him for the impact he's making," added Ali.

Ali has retired from international cricket and is exploring his cricketing abilities in Dubai, where he now resides. With 6,678 runs, eight centuries and 366 wickets in 298 international appearances, Moeen was one of England's biggest match-winners of this generation and recently featured in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) tournament, scoring 43 runs across three innings, but failing to pick up a wicket.

Moeen, while not playing for England, will continue being active in the T20 league circuit.