India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was at his aggressive best during the first Test against England as he scored two back-to-back centuries. His powerful hitting created a lot of troubled for the English bowlers as they looked completely clueless against him. Despite two brilliant centuries from Pant, India ended up on the losing side as England batters comfortably chased down the target of 371 with five wickets in hand. Trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, Shubman Gill and co are gearing up for the second Test in Birmingham.

In the second match, Pant will be eyeing a huge feat as he can surpass star India batter Virat Kohli in an elite list. Currently, both Pant and Kohli have registered five centuries in Tests against England.

If Pant manages to hit another ton in the upcoming Test, he will surpass Kohli to register the joint-second highest number of centuries by an Indian in Tests against England. He will be at-par with former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin, who also hit six centuries against the Three Lions in Tests.

So far, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid are holding the joint record of most centuries by an Indian in Tests against England. Both the batters hit seven tons.

Earlier, Pant's surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who treated him after his near-fatal car accident in 2022, called the somersault celebration 'unnecessary'.

Following his century against England in the first Test match, Pant performed a brilliant summersault leaving both fans and experts stunned.

"Rishabh trained as a gymnast. Although he looks large, he is quite agile, and he does have a lot of flexibility. And, that's why he's been doing those somersaults of late," said Pardiwala during an interview with The Telegraph.

"It's a well-practised and perfected move - unnecessary though!" he added.

Pant, while driving from Delhi to his hometown, Roorkee, on December 30, 2022 lost control of his car which crashed into a divider and caused him severe injuries.

(With PTI Inputs)