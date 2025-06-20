India vs England 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE Score Updates: India face off against England in the first Test of the highly-anticipated 'Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy' in Headingly, Leeds. It is the start of a new dawn for Team India in Test cricket, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, and after the Test retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. India will be aiming to get off to a positive start, following disappointing Test series losses to New Zealand and Australia. The match also marks the start of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle for both nations. England will be led by Ben Stokes, and are set to deliver their aggressive 'Bazball' style of cricket. (Live Scorecard)
IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE Scorecard: India vs England LIVE Updates, straight from Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds:
IND vs ENG LIVE: How many spinners will India go with?
India will surely go with at least one spinner, likely Ravindra Jadeja, given his ability with the bat. However, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar are also in contention. Kuldeep provides a unique chinaman X-factor, while Washington is more than handy with the bat.
India vs England LIVE Score: Nitish Reddy or Shardul Thakur?
The pace bowling all-rounder is set to be a toss up between Nitish Reddy and Shardul Thakur. Nitish made a serious impression Down Under, but has seen his form dip. Meanwhile, Shardul has entered the side after brilliant form in domestic cricket, and impressed in the intra-squad match with both bat and ball.
India vs England LIVE: Nair vs Sudharsan - No. 3?
With Shubman Gill set to bat at No. 4 and Jaiswal and KL Rahul expected to open, the slot for No. 3 is one up for grabs. Youngster B Sai Sudharsan could be in line to make his Test debut, having finished as the highest run-scorer in IPL 2025. On the other hand, Karun Nair slammed a double century for India A against England Lions, batting at No. 3, and could feature.
Nair may also find a spot down at No. 6 should India opt to go with an extra batter.
IND vs ENG LIVE 1st Test Day 1: What Gill said on playing XI
Shubman Gill: "I was waiting to see the pitch for one last time before deciding the Playing XI. We have one or two combinations, and we'll have one last look at the pitch before finalising it. It has been a drier English summer this time around."
India vs England LIVE: Playing XI headache!
The big task on Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir's plate: Nailing the Playing XI. No. 3, No. 6, all-rounder, spinner and pace bowling unit -- all major decisions that could affect the trajectory of the squad. Let's discuss the options.
India vs England 1st Test LIVE: Shubman Gill era begins
The big news then -- this is the start of the Shubman Gill era. India's youngest captain in the 21st century, at the age of 25, Gill is now the head of the Indian team in whites. Rishabh Pant is the vice-captain. It's a fresh dawn for Team India.
India vs England LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very good afternoon to one and all, welcome to NDTV Sports. The big day is finally here, and we're about to kickstart a highly-anticipated Test series. It's India against England, for FIVE Test matches in the English summer! The first Test begins today.