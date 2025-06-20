With Shubman Gill set to bat at No. 4 and Jaiswal and KL Rahul expected to open, the slot for No. 3 is one up for grabs. Youngster B Sai Sudharsan could be in line to make his Test debut, having finished as the highest run-scorer in IPL 2025. On the other hand, Karun Nair slammed a double century for India A against England Lions, batting at No. 3, and could feature.



Nair may also find a spot down at No. 6 should India opt to go with an extra batter.