Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan guided India to 264/4 at the close of play against England on Day 1 of the 4th Test in Manchester. Barring the injury to Rishabh Pant, who was later taken for scans, it was a decent day for the Indian team after skipper Shubman Gill lost the toss for a fourth consecutive time in this tour. It was a real treat for the fans as well especially after the build up was largely dominated by concerns surrounding the weather.

While it was cloudy throughout the day, fans at Old Trafford got to witness 83 overs of action-packed cricket, that too without any rain delay. As per Accuweather, the sun is likely to be out for the majority of Thursday, with some light showers around 4 PM local time (8:30 PM IST).

Let's take a look at the hourly weather report for Day 2:

On a day when conditions weren't entirely in favour of the batters, young Sai Sudharsan showed immense patience and composure to notch up a hard-fought half-century.

The left-hander scored a valuable 61 off 151 deliveries, an innings that included seven boundaries and a lot of resilience

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Sai opened up about the challenges he faced while batting on a tricky surface against a quality England pace attack.

"I mean, there's a bit of variable bounce and two pace wicket as well and overcast was also there," Sai said.

"So, throughout the day, it was cloud-covered. Throughout the day, the ball was moving, doing something or the other from the wicket...I thought I played a bit tighter and took some time in the wicket," he added.

Despite the testing conditions with the seamers getting assistance both in the air and off the surface, Sai showed remarkable temperament. He left balls well, waited for loose deliveries, and looked increasingly assured as his innings progressed.

His knock came at a time when India needed stability.

(With ANI Inputs)