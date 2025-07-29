Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is set to make his debut in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, starting July 31. The 26-year-old bowled at full tilt during India's optional training session on Tuesday, having recovered from an hand injury which had ruled him out of the Manchester Test last week. According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), Arshdeep was in the management's plan for the last two Tests, but his injury, which required stitches, ruled him out of the game.

"It is understood that the management had him in the plans for the last two Tests, but his injury made him unavailable in Manchester. With Arshdeep very likely to get into the XI, India's bowling combination is set to be rejigged once again," the report said.

The report added that Akash Deep, one of the heroes of India's famous win at Edgbaston, is also likely to return to the playing XI.

"Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep are likely to be the other two seamers, and a late call could be taken, if needed, on Jasprit Bumrah."

Meanwhile, Arshdeep's childhood coach Jaswant Rai feels the pacer is ready to take on the red ball challenge.

"Playing red-ball cricket for the country is the ultimate dream of any cricketer. The same is with Arshdeep. Wo pak chuka hai (He is ripe now). He should get a chance to play with the red ball. He can bring the balance that India has been looking for so long. He has patiently done the hard yards, and I might sound biased, but he deserves the Test cap. If not in England, then where?" Jaswant told TOI.

India forced a draw at Old Trafford in Manchester to stay hot on England's heels as the gruelling series heads towards its conclusion.

Indian squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

(With ANI Inputs)