India Squad Announcement for England Test Series LIVE Streaming: The BCCI are today announcing India's Test squad for the five-match Test series against England, to be held in June. Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and other members of the selection committee are set to meet. The squad announcement will be headlined by the appointment of a new Test captain, with Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah the lead candidates for the role.

India Test Squad Announcement for England Tour LIVE Streaming, BCCI Press Conference LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India squad announcement for England tour, BCCI press conference take place?

The India squad announcement for England tour, BCCI press conference will take place on Saturday, May 24 (IST).

Where will the India squad announcement for England tour, BCCI press conference be held?

The India squad announcement for England tour, BCCI press conference will be at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, India.

What time will the India squad announcement for England tour, BCCI press conference start?

The India squad announcement for England tour, BCCI press conference will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India squad announcement for England tour, BCCI press conference?

The India squad announcement for England tour, BCCI press conference will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India squad announcement for England tour, BCCI press conference?

The India squad announcement for England tour, BCCI press conference will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

