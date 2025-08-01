England batter Joe Root and Indian cricket team fast bowler Prasidh Krishna got into a heated verbal spat during Day 2 of the fifth Test match at The Oval on Friday. Tempers flared during the second session of the day as the two cricketers got into a war of words. Root was not happy with Prasidh saying something to him and he walked down the pitch to confront the pacer. Root slammed a boundary on the very next delivery and more words were exchanged with Prasidh. The on-field umpires had to get involved and after a chat with both cricketers, the situation was diffused.

“It's highly unusual to see Joe Root as animated as he was in that moment. Quite a cheery soul, but not on that occasion,” former England captain Michael Atherton said on commentary.

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri also pointed out that Root has made his intentions clear with the aggressive approach.

“Both teams fired up. What it would really do is send a clear message to India that there would be a clear intent from Joe Root. He will be looking to score and looking to be more positive,” said Shastri.

“There is a sense of purpose, even when he walked back to his guard. You can see that in his eyes."

Meanwhile, Gus Atkinson secured his fourth five-wicket haul at his home ground, The Oval, during the fifth and final Test against India, securing the second-best bowling figures by a pacer at the venue.

Atkinson continued his fine run in white clothing at The Oval, taking 5/33 in 21.4 overs, at an economy rate of 1.52. His wicket tally included Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and, Prasidh Krishna.

The first best bowling figures by a pacer against India at this venue are by Gubby Allen, when he secured 7/80 back in 1936.

(With IANS Inputs)