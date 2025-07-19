The 3rd India vs England Test was witness to some heated up confrontation between players of both the side. Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were particularly aggressive. In the midst of this India fast bowler Mohammad Siraj was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fourth day of the third match of their ICC World Test Championship series against England at Lord's on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the sixth over of England's second innings, when Siraj, after dismissing opener Ben Duckett, celebrated excessively at close proximity to the dismissed batter.

"Siraj was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match," the ICC said in a statement.

"Siraj admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

"On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd levelled the charge.

"Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. "

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, however, aid Siraj did not deserve a fine.

"One of the highlights of the Test match, the way India went at Crawley. For a start let's talk about time wasting. They (England openers) started 90 seconds later than they should have! They were very street-smart in the way they slowly walked down the stairs, pretending to get lost in the long room. India rightly went at them, and that obviously fired everyone up," Nasser Hussain said on Sky Sports.

“Then, Siraj was fired up. I think he's a better cricketer when he's fired up. You'd love to have Siraj on the side. I didn't think he should've been fined. He went close to the line, he was right in Duckett's face, he didn't barge (at) Duckett. If anything, Duckett went in that direction to get off the pitch. It wasn't a shoulder barge. I think it's a game of emotions, and you don't need 22 robots. I love the tension,” Hussain told Sky Sports Cricket.