Indian cricket team batter KL Rahul said that he was happy rediscovering his batting position after floating around for the major part of the last couple of years. Rahul, who opened the batting for India in the first Test match against England, impressed everyone with a stunning century in the second innings. From opening the batting to play as low as No. 6, Rahul has played a number of roles for the side in the recent past but he believes that he found happiness in opening the innings once again for the national team.

"In the last couple of years, I've forgotten what my position is and what I am comfortable doing. I'm happy to be given different responsibilities and roles. It makes the game exciting and makes me want to challenge myself and train that much harder. I have quite enjoyed doing that."

"The last couple of series, my role has been to open the batting. That is something that I did growing up and in my early career. I am happy that I am back doing that and I am happy that I am doing the job for the team," Rahul said.

Rahul has asserted that the visitors will give themselves the "best chance" to dismiss the England batting lineup and take a 1-0 lead in the series when the final day's play in the first Test resumes on Tuesday.

The Headindley Test was interestingly poised on Monday with India setting the hosts a tricky 371-run target for victory, while Ben Stokes' side began the chase expertly on day four with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett erasing 21 runs from the total.

"Blockbuster finish waiting tomorrow. There's definitely going to be a result. That's what England have said openly and it gives us the opportunity to pick up 10 wickets," said Rahul, who along with Rishabh Pant, played a pivotal role in propping up India before they were all out for 364.

Rahul scored 137 while Pant smashed 118 as the duo stitched together a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket to bail India out after they had lost skipper Shubman Gill early in the morning session.

"Today was a tricky wicket. Tomorrow it might break even more. We'll give ourselves the best chance to pick up the 10 wickets," added Rahul during the post-stumps press conference.

He, however, conceded that a score of around 400 would have placed India in a much stronger position.

"At tea, there was a little bit of discussion on how much we need, or whether to give them (England) a few overs to bat and pick up a few wickets. Ideally we would have wanted about 40 runs more," said Rahul.

