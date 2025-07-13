Day 3 of the third Test between India and England ended in a dramatic manner, amid a heated few moments between India captain Shubman Gill and England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. With five minutes left in the day when England came out to bat, Crawley and Duckett appeared to waste some time so that more than one over couldn't be bowled, irking the Indian camp. Shubman Gill himself led the show of frustration, and made a hand gesture towards the openers.

After bowling India out for 387 in the first innings - exactly the same total that England had made - England were seemingly not in the mood to play more than one over.

With Jasprit Bumrah bowling, Crawley came down the pitch a number of times, delaying the over.

Shubman Gill showed his frustration, walking over to Crawley and made a hand gesture to express his anger.

"Grow some f****** b****," Gill appeared to tell Crawley as it took a long time to get things going despite just two balls being bowled in the over.

A few balls later, the drama continued, as Crawley once again walked down the pitch to have a chat with Duckett. This time, they were met with what seemed to be sarcastic clapping from Jasprit Bumrah and co.

Gill once again had a war of words with Crawley, ending in a stare-off between the two.

England reached two for no loss at stumps after bowling out India for 387 in the visitors' first innings on a seesawing day three of the third Test at Lord's on Saturday.

At the close of play, Zak Crawley was batting on 2, while Ben Duckett was yet to open his account.

Earlier, opener KL Rahul's fluent century and useful fifties by Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja helped India match England's first-innings total.

Rahul top-scored for the visitors with 100 off 177 balls to become only the second India batter to score more than one century at the hallowed venue, after Dilip Vengsarkar.

Pant contributed 74 off 112 balls before getting run out by Ben Stokes while going for an unnecessary single, ending a fourth-wicket partnership of 141 runs with Rahul at the stroke of lunch, while Jadeja chipped in with a 131-ball 72.

