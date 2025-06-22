Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir was left stunned after Jasprit Bumrah's no-ball handed England batter Harry Brook a major lifeline on Day 2 of the first Test match. The incident took place in the final over of the day when Bumrah dismissed Brook but it turned out that the star pacer overstepped. Brook miscued his shot completely and was caught at short mid-wicket by Mohammed Siraj. However, the celebrations were short-lived as the umpire signalled no-ball. The camera instantly panned towards the Indian dressing room and Gambhir's reaction has gone viral on social media.

Bumrah is undoubtedly the world's best bowler and extremely hard to face when he "comes in down the hill with lights on and swinging both ways", feels England opener Ben Duckett after the India pace spearhead tormented the host batters in the opening Test here.

Bumrah (3/48) was exceptional, grabbing all the England wickets that fell on Day 2, including that of the dangerous Joe Root. England, though, recovered from the early loss of opener Zak Crawley (4) to end the day on 209 for 3 in reply to India's first innings total of 471.

One-down Ollie Pope was holding fort on unbeaten 100 with England still trailing by 262 runs.

“He (Bumrah) is the best bowler in the world. He's extremely hard to face, good in any conditions, and when he's coming in down the hill with the lights on and it's swinging both ways, it's tough," Duckett said after play on Day 2 Saturday.

"His ability to bowl three or four different balls with no cue -- you don't know if he's bowling a bouncer, or a slow ball, a yorker, an away-swinger or an inswinger until it comes out of his hand. You've got to watch the ball so hard with him, it's very difficult to pick up Jasprit.” Pope survived Bumrah onslaught to lead the England fightback and hit his ninth Test ton under trying conditions, and Duckett said the one-drop batter "stayed true to the way he plays".

“He (Pope) was just so calm coming out. He probably couldn't come out in tougher conditions, with Jasprit Bumrah running down the hill with the lights on. I don't know what's inside his head, but he's just stayed true to the way he plays," said Duckett who made 62 before becoming Bumrah's victim.

"There's no better feeling than that, scoring a hundred against that attack, coming out in the first over. You could see it in the way he celebrated, and it didn't just mean a lot to him, it meant a huge amount in the dressing room as well. I had goosebumps for him.”

