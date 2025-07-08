The date was July 06, the venue was Edgbaston, the occasion was India's historic triumph in a Test match against England, and head coach Gautam Gambhir was smiling. It isn't often that fans see such an expression on Gambhir's face, but it truly turned out to be a happy Sunday for the Indian team and its fans. As Shubman Gill and Gambhir went out for customary handshakes with the members of the England team, the head coach seemed truly elated with what his team managed to do in the second Test of the series.

The visual was such that Ravi Shastri, a commentator on the occasion, couldn't help but wrap Gambhir's smile around with his tracer bullet-like description.

"Don't see that smile too often, but he deserves every bit of it. There is no better feeling for a coach than when you bounce back almost immediately to keep the series alive," he said.

Ravi Shastri on-air: Don't see him smile too often but Gautam Gambhir deserves every bit of it. #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/avyTsSTv5t — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) July 6, 2025

Reflecting on the win after the game, Gill was happy with the all-round show the team managed to produce, especially in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

“I'm very happy we won the match. No matter how many runs you score, if the team doesn't win, it doesn't feel like you've achieved anything. It's my first win as a Test captain, and we've done it at a ground where India had never won before — that makes it even more special. Motivation is always there, whether you win or lose.

"After losing the first Test, we weren't panicking. We've come back from 0-1 before. We knew if we consistently posted 400–450 runs, our bowlers would bring us back into the match," Gill said on JioHotstar.

"There were questions - could we take 20 wickets, could we score big runs? But we knew we were close in the last match too. Had we held on to half the chances, the result could have been different. I'm especially proud of our pacers. When your fast bowlers take 16–17 wickets, it makes the job much easier for the captain. Bumrah didn't play this match, but India has depth. The bowlers showed they're among the best in the country and can take 20 wickets in any conditions," he further said.