The Indian dressing room is without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli these days. Both greats have retired from Tests and T20Is, and ODI is the only format where they are playing. The side that is playing in England currently is pretty young with KL Rahul being the senior-most member. Amid the India vs England Test series, a video clip from a Netflix broadcast of a 'Kapil Sharma Show' episode involving Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and Gautam Gambhir is going viral.

"In most families there is a jethani who's calling the shots. Who is such a player? Someone who orders everyone, even if they're just taking advantage of their seniority," Kapil Sharma can be seen asking the cricketers.

"Rohit bhai is like that," Rishabh Pant said.

"Maine kaha, Rohit ka naam lele, abb toh retire ho gaya (Take Rohit's name, he's retired now)," Gambhir said with a smile on his face.

Look how happily this guy is saying "ab toh retire hogya" , and you want me to believe he isn't behind it pic.twitter.com/jO5JlDZKdO — Dev 🇮🇳 (@time__square) July 5, 2025

Ahead of the second Test against England in Edgbaston, India captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir brought back an old tradition that was missing during the team's tour of Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Sources informed NDTV that captain Shubman Gill hosted a team dinner with the entire squad on Sunday, ahead of the second Test against England. The intent behind the activity was to strengthen team bonding, considering the number of newcomers the team has. The decision comes as a welcome move, as no such activity was held in Australia under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

As India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the lack of 'team spirit' in the group was categorically called out, with head coach Gambhir reportedly not being happy seeing the team being divided into different groups.

With Gill as the new coach, Gambhir seems to have ensured that the trend breaks and an old custom returns.