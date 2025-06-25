India head coach Gautam Gambhir seemed in no mood to laud individual brilliance like the twin hundreds by Rishabh Pant when asked about the positives from the opening Test loss to England, saying that everything boils down to results which his team could not achieve. Hardly the one to mince his words or hide his disappointments, Gambhir offered a rather combative response to a question on how it felt watching vice captain Pant's sensational knocks that ultimately could not tilt the game for India.

"There are three more centuries as well. Those are big positives as well. Thank you," was his one-line answer to a pointed question on Pant.

When pressed further on the overall positives, Gambhir said, "I would have liked if you said there was a hundred from Yashasvi (Jaiswal), hundred from Shubman (Gill) on debut as captain.

"(There was a) hundred from KL (Rahul) and two centuries from Rishabh, so five centuries in a Test match is a great start to be honest. And hopefully the question could have been better," he added.

However, the coach said individual performances count for little if the end result is a loss. India went down by five wickets despite setting England a stiff target of 371.

"But again these are great positives, we had a fifer from Jasprit Bumrah as well. Eventually everything boils down to the fact that...we go out there to get the results," he said.

"Yes, Individual performances are good, we want those big runs from our top six, seven which we got in this Test match. But at the end of the day you go out there to win a Test match.

"Unfortunately that wasn't the result. So we take it on the chin and move forward," he added.

