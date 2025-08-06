The final day of the fifth Test between India and England saw a dramatic ending as England pacer Chris Woakes came out to bat despite suffering a dislocated shoulder on the first day of the match. With England needing less than 20 runs to win with one wicket in hand, Woakes came out to bat with his shoulder wrapped up, evidently in pain. While Woakes did not need to face a ball, his courageous act was still appreciated by everyone in the stadium, and the opposition camp. India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill making a special gesture to Woakes after the match.

After the match was over, Gambhir and Gill were among several Indian players to share a long embrace with Woakes.

It must be noted that Woakes and Gambhir have also shared a dressing room in the past, with the pacer playing under him during the IPL 2017 at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul were among the other Indian players to share a moment with Woakes.

Woakes also received a standing ovation from The Oval crowd for his effort, and played a crucial role in running between the wickets with Gus Atkinson at the other end.

Ultimately, however, England ended up losing the match by just six runs.

Woakes isn't the first cricketer to play despite suffering a long-term injury during the series. India's star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant walked out to bat with a fractured toe during the fourth Test at Old Trafford, and even smashed a half-century during his stay at the crease.

England Test skipper Ben Stokes lauded the right-hand batter Chris Woakes' commitment to come out to bat during the fifth day of the final Test on Monday, which was played at The Oval.

Woakes' injury took place in the 57th over of India's first innings. Stretching to make a dive at the boundary to save a run, Woakes was seen in discomfort, holding his shoulder. The England pacer would receive immediate inspection from the team physio and was forced off the field.

Speaking on Chris Woakes at the post-match presentation, Ben Stokes said, "When it got to the situation it did, there was no question in Woakesy's (Chris Woakes) mind (about batting). He spent yesterday thinking about which way around he was going to bat. We have got guys who have gone out there and played with broken fingers and broken feet. It shows how much it means to these players to play for their countries."

With ANI inputs