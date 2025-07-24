The Indian team management's decision to send Shardul Thakur over Washington Sundar ahead of the close of play on Day 1 of the Manchester Test left many baffled. With about 40 minutes of play still to go, Team India decided to promote Shardul in the batting order, probably as a nightwatchman. But, former India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik was left scratching his head over the move, admitting that it didn't make sense for him.

"I was extremely surprised. Washington has shown real composure with the bat in this series and before. He's someone who thrives with recognised batters around him. With Pant gone and Sai Sudharsan just dismissed, it was the perfect moment for Sundar to come in and steady things," Karthik said on air, moments after the unexpected call.

"Just looking at the numbers, I mean, Washington averages nearly 39 in Test cricket, and Shardul is down at 17. And he's not being sent out. He's not a nightwatchman-there's still 40 minutes of play here, and a new ball around the corner," said Ricky Ponting, who was also in the commentary box.

The Manchester Test was Shardul Thakur's second of the series, having featured in the opening clash before being dropped. In that match, Shardul had failed to create an impact, both with the bat and the ball.

"All the more reason [to send Sundar ahead of Shardul]. He played in the first Test match, was dismissed pretty cheaply, a couple of loose shots," said Ravi Shastri, who was also commentating during that period.

"He's someone who builds an innings. He plays with intent, yes, but with a certain understanding of tempo when batting with top-order players. He's not quite the same when batting with the tail. So, to not send him in with about 40 minutes of play left, and the second new ball looming, is a strange one," Karthik then said.

Shastri didn't mince his words and called out the Indian 'think tank' for the decision.

"He got out to a couple of loose shots in the first Test. If anything, that should've prompted the think tank to send someone more settled in-like Washington."

The second day's play in Manchester will start with Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja batting on 19 runs each.