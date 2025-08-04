India's series-levelling win over England in the fifth and final Oval Test triggered wild celebrations in the dressing room. India head coach Gautam Gambhir's happiness knew no bounds as he was seen hugging the members of his support staff and the players. Gambhir arrived in England under immense pressure, following back to back series defeats, against New Zealand (home) and Australia (away), respectively. It was a big moment for Gambhir and the Shubman Gill-led side, who needed a win at The Oval to draw the series.

Set a record target of 374, England were well-placed at 339 for six at stumps on the penultimate day, before bad light and rain halted play. However, India picked up the remaining four wickets quickly on the final morning to bowl England out for 367.

Gambhir and Gill shared a warm hug and the cameras captured the moment, which has now gone viral on social media. In the video, Gambhir was seen patting Gill on his head as the latter embraced him.

GAUTAM GAMBHIR AND SHUBMAN GILL

CONGRATULATIONS INDIA

WHAT A MATCH pic.twitter.com/dnXn8RJ1FB — Mahima (@im_mahima) August 4, 2025

the way Gautam Gambhir is hugging Shubman Gill intensely shows what it means for both of them. A lot of questions and doubts were raised on them but they proved the criticizers wrong pic.twitter.com/HRMS3xZGNd — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) August 4, 2025

This is just the start



Gill-Gambhir new era pic.twitter.com/j3GeHvBkiA — (@Flicks_it) August 4, 2025

Shubman Gill :



"Before the series, Gautam Gambhir said that we are surely a young team but we don't want to be seen as a young team, WE WANT TO BE SEEN AS A GUN TEAM. And we showed that today."



Gems of GG pic.twitter.com/xdKHM0xIk4 — Skiddy (@world_choker) August 4, 2025

The win was one of India's narrowest in Test history. England began Day 5 needing only 35 runs with four wickets in hand. But Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna produced sensational bowling performances to script a dramatic turnaround. Siraj finished with 5 for 104, while Prasidh took 4 for 126 - the duo sharing all four wickets to fall on the final morning as India bowled England out for 354.

Jamie Smith was the first wicket to fall on Monday, edging Siraj to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. Jamie Overton was then trapped lbw by a sharp nip-backer, with England's review proving unsuccessful. Prasidh followed up with a scorching 141 kph yorker that crashed into Josh Tongue's stumps, reducing England to nine down with 20 still needed.

Chris Woakes, batting with a dislocated shoulder, and Gus Atkinson tried to resist. Atkinson even struck a six and batted cleverly to manage the strike. But Siraj returned to bowl him with a perfect yorker, sealing a memorable six-run win for India.

The result gave India 28 points and lifted them to third in the WTC standings, behind Australia and Sri Lanka. More importantly, it marked a powerful statement from a young Indian team - one that fought through setbacks and pressure to deliver when it mattered most.

(With IANS Inputs)