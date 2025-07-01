Yashasvi Jaiswal might have gone on to score a century in the first Test against England at Leeds, but the management isn't quite happy with the player's overall performance. Though there's no denying that Jaiswal is among the finest all-format batters in the game, his fielding remains a work in progress. Against England in the Test series opener, Jaiswal dropped as many as four catches, giving the hosts priceless lifelines to keep themselves in the game. Ahead of the second Test, however, India head coach Gautam Gambhir is trying to ensure such mistakes don't happen again.

India's 5-wicket defeat in the first Test was primarily due to poor fielding in the game, with Jaiswal being the biggest culprit of all. Ahead of the second Test in Edgbaston, Gambhir spent a lengthy session with Jaiswal, teaching him about close catches.

However, a report in RevSportz claimed that the coach didn't look happy with Jaiswal at all. The head coach also reportedly had an animated chat with the opening batter about his catching. But, it looks all but set that Jaiswal's fielding role in the team is set to be demoted.

India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate spoke tothe media on Monday, hinting that Jaiswal would be removed from the slip-catching role.

"We always want depth in the catching department. In England, you're always going to have four catchers at some stage in the game. Yashasvi has been a very good catcher for us," he said.

"There's also an argument for the short leg being a very important position, particularly if we are going to play two spinners. And we want to pick more guys in that position.

"And maybe just give Yashasvi a break from catching in the gully for a little while. His hands are quite sore. We want to get his confidence back up," the Dutchman added.

With India hoping to bounce back in the series by winning the second game, Jaiswal's performance, both with the bat and in the field, is set to play a crucial role.