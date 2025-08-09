Gautam Gambhir answered many questions of his critics during the Tour of England. After losses in Test series at Home against New Zealand and against Australia Down Under, Gambhir's credentials as coach of the Test side faced some tough questions. With India going into the England Tour without players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, the doubts were even stronger. But, the Gambhir-coached India proved the naysayers wrong and drew the five match series despite being 2-1 after the first three Tests.

The tournament also saw several controversial moments when members of both squads lost their cool. Gambhir too gave The Oval curator Lee Fortis a apiece of his mind after a tiff over the training facility. During India's training session ahead of the fifth Test, Lee Fortis reportedly asked the Indian coaching staff to stay 2.5 metre away from the main pitch square, despite them wearing joggers or rubber spiked shoes, prompting frustration from the Indian camp.

Gambhir was heard saying "You don't tell any of us what we need to do... you have no right to tell us. You are just a groundsman, nothing beyond."

Incidentally on the day, leading English players like batting mainstay Joe Root and strand-in skipper Ollie Pope were found standing on the match pitch doing shadow batting.

Australia great Matthew Hayden gave a blunt take on the issue and backed Gambhir.

"I used to sit in the middle and meditate. And, often there would not be a person that would not come up to me and tell me to move. They (curators) can get pretty protective around the surface. This is a typical case in England. It is a bit of a flex, here we are, final Test match, this is my venue, and they are going to try and make it difficult on Gautam Gambhir. But I think he's got every right to tone it down. He could have used better language. But the reality is, his team is trying to train ahead of the most important Test match," he said on 'All Over Bar The Cricket'.

Former Australian all-rounder Greg Blewett, part of the discussion panel, added that the incident was ridiculous.

"I agree. Even now, even as a commentator, you get near the pitch and everyone is saying you can't get anywhere near it and you're like I haven't got spikes on. It is quite ridiculous. I get the frustration. But I agree that the language that he used wasn't great. If he reflects, he could have probably handled it a little better," he said.