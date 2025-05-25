The transition phase has truly began in Indian Test cricket. After the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team will bear a fresh look when it gets down to action in the Test series against England. Sai Sudharshan has got a maiden India Test call-up while all eyes will be on Karun Nair and Abhimanyu Easwaran, if they get a chance in the XI. More importantly, Shubman Gill will be the new India Test captain. The squad was announced by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Saturday.

Ahead of the squad selection, former BCCI chief selector Kiran More was critical of Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir and the current BCCI selectors for not being prepared for the transition phase in a better way. Notably, both Kohli and Rohit retired from Tests just weeks before the squad selection for the England Tour.

“First thing, I'm surprised. The whole selection committee and coach should've thought about this, that this (transition) was going to come,” Kiran More told Follow the Blues on JioHotstar.

“Now, suddenly, everybody has woken up and now they're asking who should be the next captain. They should've been prepared. I feel we haven't prepared for 1.5 years, this is a big wake up call for us.”

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors for their decision to appoint Shubman Gill as the new Test captain of the Indian men's cricket team.

He emphasised the importance of a captain who plays across all three formats and has sufficient time to mature into the role. This approach ensures stability and allows the captain to grow.

The announcement came from Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee Ajit Agarkar, who revealed India's squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England during a press conference held in Mumbai on Saturday.

Shubman Gill has been appointed as India's new Test captain, and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will serve as his deputy in the longest format.

"I think this is a very good decision by the selectors. I have always said that there should be such a captain who has a guarantee that he should be a surety for the Indian team in all three formats. And secondly, he should have some time to grow in," Atul Wassan told ANI.

