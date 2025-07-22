Former Mumbai batter Sahil Kukreja questioned BCCI's decision to not include Shreyas Iyer in the Indian cricket team squad for the ongoing Test series against England. Kukreja, who is now part of the Mumbai Cricket Association's Cricket Improvement Committee, said that Shreyas has achieved a lot - both as batter as well as captain - and said that selectors, coaches and team management need to explain the reason behind his absence against England even after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

“I hope he makes a comeback. He is a terrific player and for some reason, he doesn't get the rub of the green, I don't know why. This is something the selectors, the coaches or the team management need to answer.” Sahil Kukreja told Rediff.

“Shreyas Iyer not being in the Test team is shocking, after what he has done, what he has achieved. His record not only as a player but even as a captain is incredible. It is absolutely shocking that someone like Shreyas is not in the Test team,” he added.

Mohammed Siraj confirmed Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the fourth Test beginning at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Bumrah, who has been earmarked to play in three Tests out of five due to workload management, had missed the second Test at Edgbaston that India won handsomely before returning for the following game at Lord's which was lost by 22 runs.

With India trailing 1-2 and series on the line, former India captain Anil Kumble had recently spoken about the need to play the star pacer in the last two Tests.

Following the team's first outdoor session in Manchester, Siraj at least cleared the suspense over Bumrah's availability for the fourth Test.

"Jassi bhai will play as far as I know, our combination is changing day by day (due to injuries)," Siraj told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)