Former England cricket team fast bowler James Anderson opened up about bowling to two of India's modern greats - Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Anderson, who is the most successful fast bowler in the history of Test cricket, dismissed Sachin 9 times and Virat 7 times during his career. When asked about the most difficult batter to bowl to, Anderson ended up picking Virat over Sachin. Anderson explained that although he dominated Virat during their first meeting during 2014, the Indian batter bounced back and went on to have a good record against the pacer. Sachin, on the other hand, did not have such an intense clash with him and there was never a major 'shift in dominance'.

"I had some success early against Kohli, the first time he came to England in 2014. I really exploited his weakness of outside off-stump, and then the next time I played against him – he had obviously gone back and worked on that – he was totally a different player. He really had taken his game to a different level, made it very difficult for not just me but for bowlers in general. I got him out 4-5 times in the first series and then didn't get him out in the next I played against him," Anderson said on the talkSport podcast.

"Against Sachin, for example, I didn't feel like there was that sort of shift in dominance. With Kohli, there was definitely a shift. Found him a very difficult player to bowl at because he had that steely mindset, wanted to get into a battle. He's very competitive and after that initial success, it was very difficult to bowl against."

Anderson and Kohli also had a number of on-field spats over the years including a heated incident back in 2021. The England legend outlined how Virat was a different character than Sachin before explaining how their personalities also shaped their rivalries with him.

"Kohli was a slightly different character than Sachin. Sachin was very mild, mannered; very calm at the crease. Virat was more expressive with his emotions. Wore them on his sleeves and you can kind of see it. In his captaincy, when I celebrated his wickets. I tried as much as I could to get that feeling out of the equation and just try to think of him as a batter and not too much about who it was. It was difficult at times; we had many battles on the field," pointed out Anderson.

"I definitely had more verbal battles with Virat than with Sachin. With Sachin I tried not to. He was certainly at a different stage in his career when I played against him. He had this sort of God-like presence, and how he was held in India. It was incredible how the fans treated him and looked up to him. But as Virat's career went on, that became more and more like that for him. But at the start of his career, it wasn't quite intimidating."