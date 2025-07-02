Former Indian cricket team batter Sanjay Manjrekar asked the team management to play either Prasidh Krishna or Mohammed Siraj in the second Test match against England. In the first match, both Prasidh and Siraj struggled to take wickets with Jasprit Bumrah being the most successful pacer for the side. However, with the star pacer potentially out of the match at Edgbaston, Manjrekar urged Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir to take tough calls when it comes to selection. He added that Prasidh looked more like the 'go-to bowler' and that is the reason why he would prefer him over Siraj.

"(Siraj or Krishna?) This is where you've got to take some hard calls. It's easier for me because Siraj is your senior bowler. He bowled his heart out and he had one good spell at Headingley, plus he's got a body of work, but you've got to look at current reality,” Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

“I thought towards the end of the Test match, Prasidh Krishna looked more like a go-to bowler for Shubman Gill to get wickets. So, based on that, I might go with Prasidh Krishna. Will be a hard call, but it's just based on the current form of Mohammed Siraj compared to Prasidh Krishna and find a way for him to be a little more economical,” he added.

There has also been a lot of chatter over Kuldeep Yadav potentially playing the second Test and Manjrekar said that the team management should not just play seamers because English pitches traditionally favour them. He added that Nitish Kumar Reddy should play in place of Shardul Thakur.

"Not play seamers just because you are in a country where seam works. So, I would drop a seamer and get Kuldeep Yadav in and Nitish Reddy in place of Shardul Thakur.”