India vice-captain Rishabh Pant shattered several records after smashing his second century of the match on Day 4 of the 1st Test against England in Leeds. Unlike the first innings, Pant did not hit a boundary to get to triple figures, and instead pushed for a single when he was on 99. Many were expecting Pant to bring out his trademark somersault celebration, just like he did after reaching the landmark in the first innings. However, he unleased footballer Dele Alli's viral celebration from 2018. (India vs England 1st Test Day 5 Blog)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who was also waiting for Pant to do a somersault, said he was disasppointed with the player not doing the same after smashing his century.

"Can you explain what that celebration is? Do you know what that is? I was waiting for that flip as well. I was rather disappointed on commentary when he didn't produce a double flip. Knowing Rishabh, he's always going to try to improve his celebrations, but I guess your celebration is probably taking this bit," Vaughan asked former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Sony Sports Network.

Gavaskar explained the reason behind his celebration in the second innings.

"No, this is, I think that's basically, thanking the gods above. He had something on his eye. He kind of put us on the signal," replied Gavaskar.

Cameras panned towards Gavaskar in the stand, gesturing towards Pant to do the somersault flip when he raised his century.

It further added to the special chemistry between the duo. During the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy, Gavaskar had remarked 'Pant's dismissal as 'Stupid. Stupid. Stupid' before labelling his first innings hundred against England at Headingley as 'Superb. Superb. Superb.'

Pant made his way to the crease after India skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed in the opening over of the day by Brydon Carse. The 27-year-old started his innings in the usual aggressive and unorthodox fashion, but understood and respected the conditions.

After scoring 31 off 59 deliveries before lunch, he took the attack to English bowlers, especially Shoaib Bashir, and raised his century in 130 balls.

After reaching his century milestone, Pant was dismissed to ramp up India's score to 118, off Joe Root.

