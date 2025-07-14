Day 3 of the third Test between India and England ended on a heated note at Lord's, London. During the day, Team India had a good outing with the bat as KL Rahul smashed a century while Rishabh Pant scored 74 and Ravindra Jadeja hit 72. Resulting which, India were bundled out for 387 runs, equal to what the Three Lions scored in their first innings. On the cusp of stumps, England came out to bat again but their openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett gave it their all to force an early end to the day's play.

In the first over, which was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, Crawley tried various antics to keep on delaying the proceedings as stumps were called after that over. These antics left India skipper Shubman Gill fuming as he also exchanged some fiery words with Crawley, leaving the fans shocked.

Speaking on the incident, former India cricketer Farokh Engineer slammed England and also accused Crawley of "cheating".

"English people will call it professionalism but I would call it cheating. That was timewasting tactics. They did not want to face another over which was very obvious. He could have been discrete about it but he made it look so obvious. That wasn't very fair. But who knows? I don't think our batsmen would have done such a blatant thing. The headline is it's not cricket," said Engineer while speaking to RevSportz.

Engineer further criticised England's 'Bazball' style of cricket and stated that they can never play in that style in front of Team India.

"This Bazball is all bundlebaz, they can do Bazball against Bangladesh or Afghanistan and Sri Lanka," said Engineer. "Against India, they cannot do that and I have always said that in the past. I wish they had adopted Bazball, we would have won the series by now," said Engineer.