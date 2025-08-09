India star batter KL Rahul gave a memorable performance in the five-match Test series against England. The series, which was young batter Shubman Gill's first assignment as India's Test captain, ended in a 2-2 draw. Rahul scored 532 runs in 10 innings and emerged as the third highest run-scorer of the series. His tally included two centuries and three half-centuries. Rahul received wishes from all over the world. However, a post by his former IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants has raised a few eyebrows.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), LSG posted a collage of pictures, featuring captain Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and others. It also had the caption: "A photo album for the ages." However, the post did not have any mention of KL Rahul or his photo.

Seeing this, the fans were left infuriated and former India pacer Dodda Ganesh slammed LSG for their biased post.

"This is getting embarrassing. Couldn't get a picture of an opener who played the new ball and scored 500+ runs," he wrote on X as he quoted the post.

For the unversed, KL Rahul was a part of LSG for IPL 2022 to 2024. Ahead of the 2025 season, he was released by the franchise and signed by Delhi Capitals.

Earlier, India's former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar revealed that Rahul started preparing for the England tour after playing his last IPL match in May.

"I can't talk about the changes that I've seen in KL Rahul. I can't, because then it's out there and the effectiveness goes down a lot," Nayar, the head coach of Women's Premier League team UP Warriorz, told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"All I can say is that, whatever the changes are, they have really worked. Sometimes -- (and) I always say in a cricketer's journey and in a team's journey -- things need to click. You need a bit of the rub of the green. I think he's had that as well." Nayar said Rahul did not waste any time after the IPL to start preparing for England tour.

(With PTI Inputs)