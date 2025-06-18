Team India is gearing up for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, with the first match kick-start from June 20 in Leeds. This series will mark India's new era in Test cricket as it will be the first one to be played after the retirements of skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli. From this series, young batter Shubman Gill will be taking the charge as India's new Test captain. Apart from this, another concern of India is the fitness of their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who will not be playing all the five matches, in order to manage his workload.

Recently in an interview with former India star Dinesh Karthik, Bumrah opened up on his bond with Gill and stated that he is always to ready to guide him during his stint as captain.

"In my experience, you have to give freedom and you have to be there for the player. I am there for him whenever he needs me, in whatever capacity. I don't want to jump in, and if I see something, I would give a quiet word. That's how I have played cricket," Bumrah told Karthik.

"I want the person to be free about how he wants to operate. He is young and energetic, he has his own thought process, and that is how it should be. If he needs anything from me, I will always be there for him," he added.

Bumrah further spoke about head coach Gautam Gambhir and revealed that his coaching style is quite different and also crucial for India, especially during this transition phase.

"He is a person who is very individualistic. He will have one-on-one chats with the person where he feels that he is supposed to interfere. You know, when people are going in one direction and he has some thoughts about that. I think he is handling an interesting phase in Indian cricket," said Bumrah.

"Two tours ago, our team was completely different, and right now it is heading towards a transition. They will now require a lot more patience and a lot more calm with the young players. He is very calm in his approach, and the players are nice and happy," he added.